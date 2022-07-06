Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

Three young boys sprang into action when one of their dads fell unconscious in their backyard pool, using CPR tricks they learned from watching their favorite movies “The Sandlot” and “Hook” to save him. They visit Studio 1A to share their story of bravery and courage. “I’ve had some moments with him with happy, sad and some mad moments and I’m like ‘I don’t want this to be the last moment,’” 10-year old Bridon recalls.July 6, 2022