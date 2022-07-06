IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

06:11

Three young boys sprang into action when one of their dads fell unconscious in their backyard pool, using CPR tricks they learned from watching their favorite movies “The Sandlot” and “Hook” to save him. They visit Studio 1A to share their story of bravery and courage. “I’ve had some moments with him with happy, sad and some mad moments and I’m like ‘I don’t want this to be the last moment,’” 10-year old Bridon recalls.July 6, 2022

Hero 10-year-old twins describe saving drowning dad with CPR they saw in movies

