A boy was opening his gift of a stuffed toy when he realized it looked familiar and rushed to his bedroom to find out it was a toy of a colorful character he created himself. The viral video inspired parents to share toys they had made of their own childrens’ artwork. Jan. 22, 2022
Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created
