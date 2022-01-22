IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

  • Now Playing

    Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal

    00:40

  • Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty

    00:59

  • Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry

    01:00

  • Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment

    01:15

  • Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother

    00:48

  • Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt

    00:46

  • Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer

    01:13

  • The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44

  • Woman surprises her coworker with Beyoncé concert tickets for her birthday

    01:01

  • Watch baller teacher sink clutch playground shot

    01:00

  • Watch this waitress’s reaction to receiving giant tip

    01:05

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

  • Daughter reunites with her father in touching Christmas surprise

    00:49

  • Watch brothers 20 years apart in age say ‘I love you’

    00:43

  • This dog thinks a snow shovel is a stick to play with

    00:39

  • Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every day

    00:42

  • Watch these best friends reunite after 2 years apart

    00:46

  • This barber provides a bonus service: A kiss on the forehead!

    00:55

  • Military dad leaves his kids special clue that he has returned

    00:47

TODAY

Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created

01:10

A boy was opening his gift of a stuffed toy when he realized it looked familiar and rushed to his bedroom to find out it was a toy of a colorful character he created himself. The viral video inspired parents to share toys they had made of their own childrens’ artwork. Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Boy surprised with toy of animal that he created

    01:10
  • UP NEXT

    Man enlists help of kindergarteners for perfect playground proposal

    00:40

  • Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty

    00:59

  • Watch: Son puts on a show while doing laundry

    01:00

  • Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment

    01:15

  • Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother

    00:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All