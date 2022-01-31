A boy who always wanted to see a limousine in real life got a huge surprise from his aunt, who planned a special ride home from school for him for his birthday. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.Jan. 31, 2022
Now Playing
Boy gets surprise limo ride for his birthday
00:42
UP NEXT
Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY
06:26
Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment
00:38
Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs
03:12
Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids