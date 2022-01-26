Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame
Voting for this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame was unveiled and only one player was elected: Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. It was a celebratory moment for “Big Papi,” but four other legends of the sport, including Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, were not inducted. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022
