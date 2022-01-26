Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz joins Baseball Hall of Fame

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Voting for this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame was unveiled and only one player was elected: Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. It was a celebratory moment for “Big Papi,” but four other legends of the sport, including Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, were not inducted. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022

