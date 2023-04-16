Charlie Day talks ‘Super Mario Bros.’ and visits his old NYC apartment
Americans walk Jesus’ steps in Holy Week pilgrimage to Jerusalem
‘Traveling Grannies’ document journey around the world in 80 days
Newlyweds mark their love with hearts for Sunday Mug Shots
Kwame Brathwaite, ‘Black is Beautiful’ photographer, dies at 85
What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?
Tiger Woods withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament due to past injury
Ben Ferencz, last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
Chuck Todd on conflicting abortion drug rulings in Wisconsin, Texas
Biden faces challenges over abortion rights, leaked military files
Chinese military jets practice strikes against key Taiwan targets
Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday Mass to tens of thousands
Michelle Williams on her new independent film and ‘The Fabelmans’
Former Marine returns fellow Vietnam war vet’s dog tag to family
Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94
TV news guest has Zoom filter mishap with a party hat
Sunday Mug Shots: Fan gets a birthday hug from an elephant
Heroic police praised for Nashville school shooting response
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass after hospital stay
Tornado outbreak in South and Midwest leaves at least 25 dead
Boston Marathon bombing survivor transforms trauma care
Gillian Reny, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing who faced a long recovery of relearning to walk, defied the odds by going to college that same year. Now, she is channeling that strength to help others. Reny’s family established the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Fund that is innovating research for trauma survivors. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.April 16, 2023
