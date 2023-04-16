Boston Marathon bombing survivor transforms trauma care

Gillian Reny, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing who faced a long recovery of relearning to walk, defied the odds by going to college that same year. Now, she is channeling that strength to help others. Reny’s family established the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Fund that is innovating research for trauma survivors. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.April 16, 2023