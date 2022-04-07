Boston Marathon announces ban on runners from Russia, Belarus
Boston Marathon organizers announced that they are banning athletes from participating who currently reside in Russia and Belarus. Athletes who do not live in those countries will be allowed to join, however they cannot run under the flags of those countries.April 7, 2022
