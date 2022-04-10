IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

    08:29

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17

  • Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

    02:41
  • UP NEXT

    One family's escape from Kramatorsk train station missile attack

    01:53

  • Zelenskyy ‘grateful’ for U.K. support, calls for Russia oil embargo

    01:55

  • Zelenskyy urges importance of leaders visiting Ukraine during meeting with Austrian chancellor

    00:49

  • Pentagon: ‘Unconvincing’ claims Russia didn’t carry out train station attack

    01:04

  • Ukrainian moms give new birth in Poland after fleeing war

    03:02

  • Russian bombing on Ukrainian train station draws international outrage

    02:40

  • Protesters in New York condemn alleged Russian sexual violence in Ukraine

    01:38

  • Polish professionals stepping up to help Ukrainian refugees

    03:13

  • Thousands of Ukrainians wait at U.S.-Mexico border seeking refuge

    04:24

  • Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city

    03:55

  • Ukrainian refugees head back home

    01:42

  • Americans help to deliver critical aid to Ukraine

    02:56

  • ‘Your fight is also our fight’: E.U. team shows solidarity in Kyiv visit

    01:40

  • Ukrainian family describes ‘horrific’ destruction of Borodyanka

    03:42

TODAY

Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

02:41

U.K.’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson pledged more than $130 million in military aid, including 800 anti-tank missiles, and condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for Sunday TODAY from Kyiv.April 10, 2022

  • Full Jake Sullivan: 'Weapons are arriving every day' in Ukraine

    08:44

  • Full Kuleba: Provide weapons, 'so that you don’t have to step up and fight' Putin

    08:29

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

    04:42

  • Chuck Todd on US policy towards Ukraine, Russia conflict

    02:17

  • Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelenskyy

    02:41

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All