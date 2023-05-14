Border crossings have dropped since Title 42 expired, officials say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Officials feared a massive surge of migrants after Title 42 expired, but so far it has been relatively quiet at the border. NBC’s George Solis reports for Sunday TODAY.May 14, 2023
