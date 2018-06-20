Border battle 101: Making sense of complicated questions about immigrationPlay Video - 3:47
June 20th, 2018
Border battle 101: Making sense of complicated questions about immigration
NBC’S Pete Williams joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to give an inside look at how the Trump administration’s immigration and border policy and how it’s being implemented. William explains what’s changed under Trump, including the specifics of the “zero tolerance” policy and the effect of getting rid of “catch and release.”