Get major summer savings with this week's Steals and Deals!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Border battle 101: Making sense of complicated questions about immigration

Play Video - 3:47
June 20th, 2018

Border battle 101: Making sense of complicated questions about immigration

NBC’S Pete Williams joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to give an inside look at how the Trump administration’s immigration and border policy and how it’s being implemented. William explains what’s changed under Trump, including the specifics of the “zero tolerance” policy and the effect of getting rid of “catch and release.”

More video

TRENDING

LIFESTYLE