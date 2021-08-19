Booster shots may make virus ‘less transmissible,’ CDC director says

Joining TODAY to comment on vaccine booster shots coming in September, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, says they’ve seen evidence “that the vaccine is starting to wane in its effectiveness against infection. It’s still holding up relatively well against severe disease and hospitalization, but we’ve also seen that we actually need more protection against the delta virus.” She says they are “hopeful” that boosters “might also decrease the level of virus that you have and make it less transmissible.” Regarding whether boosters more will be required in the future, she says, “I don’t think it’s a given that we will be doing this continuously.”Aug. 19, 2021