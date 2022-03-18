Travel in the new normal: Here's what to expect for your next trip
Vacation-goers dusting off their suitcases may notice that some amenities have changed since traveling before the pandemic. Many hotels have cut back on housekeeping services including limiting or getting rid of daily cleanings and turndown services as well as eliminated complimentary breakfast services. NBC’s Jesse Kirsch reports for TODAY from Universal City, California.March 18, 2022
