Tom Morey, who invented the boogie board in 1971 and helped make surfing more accessible, has died at age 86. Morey originally called the board the SNAKE, an acronym for side, navel, arm, knee and elbow, but later invoked his love of the old boogie blues. He sold the company and trademark in 1977 and became an engineer at Boeing for 15 years – while still continuing a life of surfing. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.Oct. 24, 2021