Bomb-sniffing dog is awarded Ukraine’s Medal of Honor

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a heroic 2-year-old dog who sniffs out landmines planted by the Russian army who received Ukraine’s Medal of Honor; a driver in Milwaukee who thought he encountered a scary sight while passing through a tunnel late at night; a 7-year-old girl who lost her shoe in a race and still came out on top; and the Minnesota Vikings capturing the hearts of the internet with TikTok’s crying filter.May 15, 2022