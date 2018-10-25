News

Bomb-like devices mailed to Democrats had ‘flaws’

As federal officials race to track down who addressed the nine bomb-like devices to several well-known Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, NBC’s justice correspondent Pete Williams explains the construction of the devices contained “a number of flaws.” He added it’s not clear if the flaws were intentional.Oct. 25, 2018

