Body believed to be Gabby Petito’s recovered by authorities in Wyoming

The search for a 22-year-old woman who disappeared on a cross-country road trip appears to have come to a heartbreaking end after a body believed to be that of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found yesterday near Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Meantime, her fiancé, a person of interest, hasn't been seen in nearly a week. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY from Wyoming.Sept. 20, 2021