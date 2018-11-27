Bode Miller opens up about welcoming baby son after loss of daughter copied!

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller sits down on TODAY to open up about life since he and wife Morgan suffered an unimaginable loss after the drowning death of their 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, earlier this year. The couple have since welcomed a baby boy, 7-week-old Easton Vaughn Rek Miller. “If there’s one thing that can help to heal and fill that spot in your heart, it’s a baby,” Miller says. “And he’s a special one.”

