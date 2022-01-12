IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • Now Playing

    Bode and Morgan Miller on the arrival of their baby girl

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother

    00:48

  • Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond

    01:17

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii

    04:43

  • Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

    06:06

  • Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

    05:24

  • Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleep

    04:54

  • Winter safety tips for avoiding potentially hazardous situations

    05:07

  • What kind of masks should children wear in school?

    03:38

  • Children are being hospitalized with COVID-19 at alarming rate, data shows

    02:14

  • Watch Carson Daly’s daughter Goldie adorably crashes his live segment

    01:40

  • John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

    01:00

  • Queen Elizabeth responds to toddler's ‘splendid’ Halloween outfit

    00:49

  • Omicron could make it challenging for schools to stay open, Dr. Richard Besser says

    04:31

  • Mother and son reunited on Christmas after his two-year deployment

    04:06

  • The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 76th anniversary): Dec. 29, 2021

    01:34

  • US reaches new record for daily COVID cases

    02:25

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021

    01:23

TODAY

Bode and Morgan Miller on the arrival of their baby girl

08:50

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, former pro beach volleyball player Morgan Miller, join TODAY with an update on life with their new baby girl and the journey to complete their family after the devastating loss of their daughter Emmy in 2018. The parents are still deciding on a name for their baby girl, and Morgan told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, “complete, it’s so full and so complete,” when asked how it felt to hold her in her arms.Jan. 12, 2022

Bode and Morgan Miller haven’t yet named their 7-week-old baby girl — and they want your input

  • Now Playing

    Bode and Morgan Miller on the arrival of their baby girl

    08:50
  • UP NEXT

    Watch this woman find out she’s going to be a grandmother

    00:48

  • Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond

    01:17

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii

    04:43

  • Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

    06:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All