Bode and Morgan Miller on the arrival of their baby girl

Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, former pro beach volleyball player Morgan Miller, join TODAY with an update on life with their new baby girl and the journey to complete their family after the devastating loss of their daughter Emmy in 2018. The parents are still deciding on a name for their baby girl, and Morgan told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, “complete, it’s so full and so complete,” when asked how it felt to hold her in her arms.Jan. 12, 2022