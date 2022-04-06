IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol, dies age 79

02:17

Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol and star of “Bye Bye Birdie,” has died at age 79. The singer was known for hits like “Wildwood Days” and “We Got Love.” NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on the star’s legacy.April 6, 2022

