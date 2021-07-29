Bobby Finke and US swimmers tell TODAY about their big day in the pool

A come-from-behind victory for Bobby Finke was just part of another spectacular day for U.S. swimmers at the Olympics. He joins TODAY in Tokyo along with medal winners Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin, Brooke Forde, Bella Sims and Hali Flickinger. “My original goal was just to make the finals,” Finke says, before “I realized I actually had a chance to win a medal.” Schmitt says, “I can’t even put into words what this means.”