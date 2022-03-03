Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bobbie Thomas returns to Studio 1A for the first time in two years. She opens up about the loss of her husband, Michael, and the support she’s received after his passing. “I am so lucky to call this home,” she says. She also shared details about a new project called "Dear Bobbie," in which she'll be taking submissions from viewers about their own life challenges.
March 3, 2022
