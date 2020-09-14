Bob Woodward: Trump ‘possessed knowledge that could have saved lives’

In an exclusive live interview on the eve of the release of “Rage,” his new book about the Trump presidency, Bob Woodward tells TODAY that he did not reveal sooner that the president was downplaying the threat of the coronavirus because “the virus wasn't on anyone’s mind” in February, and “publishing in March would not be telling people anything they didn’t know.” He says Trump “possessed specific knowledge that could have saved lives” and also discusses the president’s affinity for despotic rulers like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un.