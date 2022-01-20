Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late actor and comedian Bob Saget, speaks to TODAY's Hoda Kotb in an emotional interview about how she has started to slowly come to terms with his passing and speaks to the love and support she’s received from friends, family and fans since his death. She says whenever Saget was away for work, he made sure to be home as soon as he could. “Every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and there was nothing left unsaid,” she says. “He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life,” she adds.Jan. 20, 2022