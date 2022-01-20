IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop ways to refresh in 2022 with Jill Martin, Property Brothers

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

  • Kamala Harris: Russia will face 'severe and serious costs' if it invades Ukraine

    10:08

  • Northeast braces for winter storm as Midwest gripped by frigid temperatures

    03:02

  • Biden defends 1st year as Democrats fail to change filibuster rule

    03:20

  • New movement embraces being ‘solo’ in adulthood

    05:38

  • How to order free N95 masks and COVID-19 tests from the government

    03:21

  • How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app

    06:06

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Orange juice prices could rise due to historically small harvests in Florida

    02:00

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • 2 shocking murders raise questions about crime and homelessness

    02:53

  • Volcanic eruption near Tonga more powerful than nuclear bomb

    00:30

  • Explosion at NYC apartment building leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

    00:26

  • Some in Midwest could see wind chills as low as 45 degrees below zero

    01:25

TODAY

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

08:59

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of late actor and comedian Bob Saget, speaks to TODAY's Hoda Kotb in an emotional interview about how she has started to slowly come to terms with his passing and speaks to the love and support she’s received from friends, family and fans since his death. She says whenever Saget was away for work, he made sure to be home as soon as he could. “Every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and there was nothing left unsaid,” she says. “He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life,” she adds.Jan. 20, 2022

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, opens up about her grief: ‘Everything reminds me of him’

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Biden ‘spoke the reality’ of Ukraine-Russia tensions, Chuck Todd says

    03:25
  • Now Playing

    Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo: He was ‘the best man I’ve ever known’

    08:59
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Reporter accidentally hit by car on live TV, finishes report

    01:12

  • Jury selection to begin for 3 officers involved in George Floyd’s death

    00:26

  • Supreme Court allows release of Trump White House documents

    00:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All