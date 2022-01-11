IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing 01:52 Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier 05:53 Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series 01:03 Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries 00:53 Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend 06:17 Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air 00:32
Now Playing
Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages 04:32
UP NEXT
New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue 02:21 Author Bakari Sellers talks 1st children’s book, ‘Who Are Your People’ 04:16 ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives 05:08 Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19 01:07 Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’ 04:44 Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’ 05:31 Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media 00:41 ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast 00:40 ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series 01:01 Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee 00:46 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners 01:10 Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career 02:25 Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open? 02:13 Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages 04:32
Comedian Mike Young, who worked closely with Bob Saget for more than a decade, joins TODAY to talk about the actor and comedian's life and legacy following his death at 65 on Sunday. “It was unexpected and it was just one of those things you can’t believe,” he says. Young also shares the last text messages he shared with Saget about a mocked up version of a tour poster.
Jan. 11, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing 01:52 Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier 05:53 Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star as Uber founder Travis Kalanick in new series 01:03 Ye is subject of upcoming Netflix docuseries 00:53 Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend 06:17 Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air 00:32