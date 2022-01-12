IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

  • UP NEXT

    Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond

    01:17

  • Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane

    00:28

  • Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man

    00:28

  • ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia

    02:08

  • Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast

    03:18

  • N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

    01:02

  • Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: “I’m tired of being quiet!”

    02:54

  • Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance

    03:14

  • Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding

    07:09

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help

    03:31

  • Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend

    06:17

  • Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt

    00:46

  • Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air

    00:32

  • IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

    02:16

  • Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out

    04:21

  • Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages

    04:32

  • Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter

    00:21

  • Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life

    00:29

  • New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue

    02:21

TODAY

Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death

02:23

Friends and fellow stars continue to pay tribute to beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget. Meanwhile, the search for answers continues on the cause of his death after new details on his health emerged. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Jan. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond

    01:17

  • Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane

    00:28

  • Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man

    00:28

  • ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia

    02:08

  • Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast

    03:18

  • N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online

    01:02

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All