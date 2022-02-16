IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Bob Saget's family sues to keep records private

    Alec Baldwin sued for wrongful death in new lawsuit

Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

02:28

On Tuesday, the family of late actor Bob Saget filed a lawsuit against officials in Florida, seeking to block the release of records from the investigation, including photographs, video recordings and statutorily protected autopsy information. Citing privacy concerns, the family does not want the record released because they “graphically depict” Saget. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 16, 2022

Bob Saget’s family sues to block release of records related to his death

