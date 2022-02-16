Bob Saget’s family sues to keep records private

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On Tuesday, the family of late actor Bob Saget filed a lawsuit against officials in Florida, seeking to block the release of records from the investigation, including photographs, video recordings and statutorily protected autopsy information. Citing privacy concerns, the family does not want the record released because they “graphically depict” Saget. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.
Feb. 16, 2022 Read More
