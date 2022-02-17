Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death investigation
Following beloved actor Bob Saget’s sudden death, his widow and daughters sued to keep certain medical records from being released to the public. A judge has now temporary blocked the release of more records. The details surrounding his death are still under investigation, however it was announced that the cause of his death was head trauma. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.Feb. 17, 2022
