Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral
00:29
Share this -
copied
About a hundred of Bob Saget’s loved ones came together on Friday for a private funeral service. “Full House” co-stars including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen paid their respects to the late comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room last weekend hours after a performance. Saget’s cause of death is still unknown.Jan. 15, 2022
‘The Godfather’ is returning to theaters for 50th anniversary
00:45
Netflix raises prices in US and Canada
00:38
Now Playing
Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral
00:29
UP NEXT
Woman inspires others on social media to embrace gray hair with 'Silver Strands of Glitter'
06:09
Hoda and Jenna celebrate TODAY’s 70th birthday with age game
09:17
Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal