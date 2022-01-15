IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

TODAY

Bob Saget’s closest friends and family hold private funeral

About a hundred of Bob Saget’s loved ones came together on Friday for a private funeral service. “Full House” co-stars including John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen paid their respects to the late comedian, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room last weekend hours after a performance. Saget’s cause of death is still unknown.Jan. 15, 2022

Best of TODAY

