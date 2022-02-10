IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get a taste of the Beijing Olympics with these tasty dumpling and meat pie recipes

  • Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal

    05:38

  • Truckers in Ottawa protest vaccine requirements for cross-border drivers

    00:25

  • Gas prices surge to the highest prices in 8 years

    00:18

  • US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisis

    00:24

  • Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:52

  • Meet the young underdogs of the US men’s hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:47

  • Signs to look for after head trauma, according to a doctor

    02:45
  • Now Playing

    Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Nathan Chen on winning gold at 2022 Olympics: ‘I truly never thought I’d make it this far’

    04:23

  • Winter warm up: Heat advisory issued in Southern California

    01:27

  • Countdown to kickoff: Bengals and Rams gear up for Super Bowl 2022

    02:41

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

    02:15

  • Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

    02:46

  • Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles

    04:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager recalls her snowboarding lesson from gold medal Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis

    00:55

  • Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week

    04:27

  • What to expect from the men’s free skate final showdown

    05:36

  • Skier Colby Stevenson on ‘miracle’ silver medal win

    03:51

  • Is artificial snow causing falls in Beijing?

    04:38

  • Olympic snowboarder pulls out half-eaten bao bun from pocket after halfpipe run

    00:49

TODAY

Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says

02:04

Beloved actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room one month ago, died as a result of accidental head trauma. Saget’s family says they received the final conclusions from the investigation and felt it was only right for fans to hear the update from them. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal

    05:38

  • Truckers in Ottawa protest vaccine requirements for cross-border drivers

    00:25

  • Gas prices surge to the highest prices in 8 years

    00:18

  • US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisis

    00:24

  • Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:52

  • Meet the young underdogs of the US men’s hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics

    02:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All