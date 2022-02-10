Bob Saget died from accidental head trauma, family says
Beloved actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room one month ago, died as a result of accidental head trauma. Saget’s family says they received the final conclusions from the investigation and felt it was only right for fans to hear the update from them. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022
