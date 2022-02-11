Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures
02:13
Share this -
copied
A Florida medical examiner says an accidental fall was likely to blame for Bob Saget’s death. According to autopsy results, Saget had injuries in different parts of the brain and multiple fractures on his head and around his eyes. The late actor also revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 at one point, but it was unclear when he had the virus and it was not linked to his death. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022
UP NEXT
Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics
00:45
Inside the F-16 flyover at the Super Bowl
05:48
4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY
01:29
Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end
03:41
Erin Jackson to compete against longtime friend Brittany Bowe this weekend
02:11
Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support