Bob Saget’s autopsy reveals he suffered multiple head fractures

A Florida medical examiner says an accidental fall was likely to blame for Bob Saget’s death. According to autopsy results, Saget had injuries in different parts of the brain and multiple fractures on his head and around his eyes. The late actor also revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 at one point, but it was unclear when he had the virus and it was not linked to his death. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022