Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours
Authorities in Florida have released their final incident report on the mysterious death of beloved actor, Bob Saget, two months after he died in a hotel room. The autopsy determined Saget’s death was an accident caused by blunt head trauma, with the medical examiner saying the injury was most likely caused by “something hard, covered by something soft.” A valet attendant who had taken a photo with Saget hours before his death told investigators the actor appeared to be fine. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 16, 2022
