Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul' 05:02
Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk sits down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about his new memoir “Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.” He opens up about a heart incident he had on the set of “Better Call Saul,” saying his decision to stay around the rest of the cast that day saved his life. “If I had gone to my trailer, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he says. He also shares the epiphany he's had following the near-death experience.
March 1, 2022 Read More
