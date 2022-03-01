Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Actor and comedian Bob Odenkirk sits down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb to talk about his new memoir “Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.” He opens up about a heart incident he had on the set of “Better Call Saul,” saying his decision to stay around the rest of the cast that day saved his life. “If I had gone to my trailer, I wouldn’t be here right now,” he says. He also shares the epiphany he's had following the near-death experience.March 1, 2022