Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’
08:06
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Bob Odenkirk joins Willie Geist to preview what “Breaking Bad” fans can expect in the final season of “Better Call Saul,” saying that the two shows will be “enmeshed like they’ve never been before.” Odenkirk shares details about his bestselling new book “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” and talks about using comedy to overcome his personal struggles.March 13, 2022
Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of 'Better Call Saul'
