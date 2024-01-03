Bob Menendez accused of helping Qatar in exchange for bribes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Bob Menendez is facing new charges alleging he took payoffs to assist the government of Qatar. He was already facing allegations of accepting bribes and conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Egypt. The senator’s attorney says the newest allegations “stink of desperation.”Jan. 3, 2024
