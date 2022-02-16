Train like a champion with Bob Harper’s Olympic-themed workout challenge
You don’t have to be an Olympian to get in a good workout. Celebrity trainer Bob Harper stops by the TODAY plaza with fun Olympic-themed workouts you can try at home. The moves are inspired by the opening ceremony, speed skaters, figure skaters and curlers.Feb. 16, 2022
