TODAY

Train like a champion with Bob Harper’s Olympic-themed workout challenge

03:49

You don’t have to be an Olympian to get in a good workout. Celebrity trainer Bob Harper stops by the TODAY plaza with fun Olympic-themed workouts you can try at home. The moves are inspired by the opening ceremony, speed skaters, figure skaters and curlers.Feb. 16, 2022

