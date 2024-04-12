Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In a detailed interview with TODAY, legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas discusses the death of OJ Simpson and the “complicated legacy” he leaves behind. “He was very good company,” he says, “And then all of that … changed one night in June of 1994.”April 12, 2024
