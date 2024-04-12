IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’
April 12, 202407:43

  • Rashee Rice released on bond after turning himself in to police

    00:35

  • House to take up vote on controversial surveillance program

    00:29

  • Customers frustrated as fast-food prices continue to rise

    02:40

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling ‘help’ with palm leaves

    00:35

  • OJ Simpson’s death puts attention on his ‘trial of the century’

    07:34

  • Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

    01:55

  • Strong storms move to Northeast, bringing heavy rain

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the members behind the Big Easy Roller Derby League

    04:16

  • In the market for a new car? What to know before you buy

    04:50

  • Arizona Republicans block an effort to repeal 1864 abortion bill

    02:14

  • How ‘upskilling’ is changing the workforce and salaries

    04:31

  • ‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    00:35

  • Violent and destructive storms race across the South

    03:17

  • Shohei Ohtani interpreter negotiating to plead guilty, report says

    00:29

  • Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28

  • Why people are in a rush to buy gold at Costco

    03:42

  • Idaho murders: Controversy surrounds survey of potential jurors

    05:03

  • Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey

    00:46

  • Inside Biden’s star-studded state dinner for Japan’s prime minster

    01:40

Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’

07:43

In a detailed interview with TODAY, legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas discusses the death of OJ Simpson and the “complicated legacy” he leaves behind. “He was very good company,” he says, “And then all of that … changed one night in June of 1994.”April 12, 2024

  • Rashee Rice released on bond after turning himself in to police

    00:35

  • House to take up vote on controversial surveillance program

    00:29

  • Customers frustrated as fast-food prices continue to rise

    02:40

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling ‘help’ with palm leaves

    00:35

  • OJ Simpson’s death puts attention on his ‘trial of the century’

    07:34

  • Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

    01:55

  • Strong storms move to Northeast, bringing heavy rain

    01:12
  • Now Playing

    Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Meet the members behind the Big Easy Roller Derby League

    04:16

  • In the market for a new car? What to know before you buy

    04:50

  • Arizona Republicans block an effort to repeal 1864 abortion bill

    02:14

  • How ‘upskilling’ is changing the workforce and salaries

    04:31

  • ‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored with Congressional Gold Medal

    00:35

  • Violent and destructive storms race across the South

    03:17

  • Shohei Ohtani interpreter negotiating to plead guilty, report says

    00:29

  • Inflation rises 3.5%: What it means for your wallet and Wall Street

    02:28

  • Why people are in a rush to buy gold at Costco

    03:42

  • Idaho murders: Controversy surrounds survey of potential jurors

    05:03

  • Iowa Hawkeyes retire Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey

    00:46

  • Inside Biden’s star-studded state dinner for Japan’s prime minster

    01:40

Bob Costas on OJ Simpson’s death: ‘Complicated legacy’

Strong storms move to Northeast, bringing heavy rain

Fears grow that tensions over Gaza could spill into Middle East

OJ Simpson’s death puts attention on his ‘trial of the century’

Customers frustrated as fast-food prices continue to rise

Rashee Rice released on bond after turning himself in to police

House to take up vote on controversial surveillance program

Stranded sailors rescued after spelling ‘help’ with palm leaves

See Hoda & Jenna take in the New Orleans night life!

Meet the members behind the Big Easy Roller Derby League

How this athlete is changing the game for women's sneakers

Shrimp and smokey grits, no-bake strawberry tart: Get the recipes!

From drama to romance: Books that'll keep you turning that page

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

In the market for a new car? What to know before you buy

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Jesse Eisenberg on starring in no-dialogue film ‘Sasquatch Sunset’

People celebrates 50 years of iconic magazine covers

Stephanie Ruhle shares last-minute tax tips as deadline nears

See Hoda & Jenna take in the New Orleans night life!

Meet the members behind the Big Easy Roller Derby League

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Drew Brees joins Hoda & Jenna for New Orleans anniversary show

Hoda & Jenna celebrate 5 years with live show from New Orleans

Hoda & Jenna put fan's show knowledge to the test in trivia game

See celebrities congratulate Hoda & Jenna on 5 years together

Give your home a modern refresh for spring — on a budget!

Nicole Richie shares dad Lionel's hilarious reaction to new movie

I missed my friend's birthday. How do I make it up to them?

NBC Select Wellness Awards: Shop winning gadgets and products

Shop these flattering one-piece swimsuits for every body type

Real Simple's 2024 Smart Beauty Awards: Shop the winners!

Home solutions under $40: Portable iron, outlet extenders, more

Target Circle Week: Shop these deals on dresses, shoes and more

Shop these products to give yourself a spring refresh

These are the final picks from Shop TODAY’s first bracket

Simplify your life with these items that offer smart solutions

Shop these kitchen upgrades to make cooking a breeze

Nail polish set, women tote bag and more springtime trends to shop

Nina Compton shares her recipes for Gulf shrimp, biscuits, beignets

Shrimp and smokey grits, no-bake strawberry tart: Get the recipes!

Herb-crusted salmon and veggies: Get Curtis Stone’s recipe

Herb-crusted fish and sheet pan fajitas: Try Kevin Curry’s recipes!

Kevin Curry shares his easy recipes for one-sheet chicken dinner

Recipes to kick up the party: Onion dip, queso, margarita jigglers

Grilled cheese in tomato soup: Get the Grill Dads' creative recipe

Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo make spicy margaritas on TODAY

'Top Chef' star George Pagonis shares recipe for shrimp saganaki

Bobby Flay shares recipe for spicy rib-eye and french fries