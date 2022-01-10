IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

    05:08

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10

  • Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:08

  • Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career

    02:25

  • Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13

  • Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

    00:31

  • Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65

    03:36

  • From 2014: Bob Saget breaks down fatherhood, ‘Dirty Daddy’ book and ‘Full House’

    00:41

  • ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

    01:04

  • Baltimore bakery gives food to stranded travelers in 20-hour I-95 traffic jam

    04:35

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider becomes 1st woman to win more than $1 million

    01:13

  • Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

    06:06

TODAY

Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

00:41

Tina Knowles Lawson shared a post on social media of granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in honor of her 10th birthday. She writes that Blue Ivy, who is the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “gives the best advice like a grown person!”Jan. 10, 2022

  • ‘Cheer’ stars talk season 2 and how the series changed their lives

    05:08

  • Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19

    01:07

  • Basketball legend Dawn Staley talks new podcast ‘Netlife’

    04:44

  • Al Roker remembers Bob Saget: ‘He’s just going to be so missed’

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All