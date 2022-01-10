Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media
Tina Knowles Lawson shared a post on social media of granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in honor of her 10th birthday. She writes that Blue Ivy, who is the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “gives the best advice like a grown person!”Jan. 10, 2022
