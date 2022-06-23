IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

31 hot accessories for summer — starting at $7

Bloodhound makes history winning best in show at Westminster

A bloodhound named Trumpet made history for his breed at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show after winning best in show. Trumpet is the first bloodhound to ever win the 146-year-old competition.June 23, 2022

