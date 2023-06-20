Blinken talks US-China relations after high-stakes meetings
Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down with NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer to discuss his high-stakes meetings in China with President Xi Jinping. “I think this is the start of a process to put a lot more stability into it,” he says about US-China relations.June 20, 2023
