IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
83-year-old American nun kidnapped in West Africa 01:58
Now Playing
Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine 02:02
UP NEXT
Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud 04:46 ‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says 03:18 Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years 00:36 Judge dismisses charges in 2018 duck boat tragedy that killed 17 00:27 Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments 00:25 Fox captured on Capitol Hill after attacking Rep. Ami Bera 00:56 Shoppers pinch pennies as inflation soars, fearing recession rise 02:08 Obama returns to the White House to hail Affordable Care Act 00:48 US steps up sanctions against Russia amid reports of war crimes 02:04 Fallout grows over Russian atrocities against Ukrainian civilians 03:26 Thunderstorms, tornadoes charge through storm-ravaged South 03:51 Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness 23:57 How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra 03:44 Crypto 101: What is it and should you buy in? 04:21 Deaf engineers at Snapchat unveil new tech to translate, teach ASL 03:44 Small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood 00:28 Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead 02:27 Will Tiger Woods make a historic comeback at the Masters? 03:06 Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine 02:02
NBC’s Andrea Mitchell sat down with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss new U.S. military support for Ukraine and another round of punishing sanctions for Russia. Blinken says for every Russian tank, the U.S. will provide 10.
April 6, 2022 Read More 83-year-old American nun kidnapped in West Africa 01:58
Now Playing
Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine 02:02
UP NEXT
Over $200 billion stolen in massive unemployment insurance fraud 04:46 ‘Never underestimate Tiger Woods,’ Notah Begay says 03:18 Missing Charles Darwin notebooks returned after 20 years 00:36 Judge dismisses charges in 2018 duck boat tragedy that killed 17 00:27