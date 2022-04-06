IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Antony Blinken on US military support for Ukraine

02:02

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell sat down with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss new U.S. military support for Ukraine and another round of punishing sanctions for Russia. Blinken says for every Russian tank, the U.S. will provide 10.April 6, 2022

