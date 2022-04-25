IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, promising an additional $700 million in foreign military aid and announcing the return of American diplomats to Ukraine. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY on the summit.April 25, 2022

Blinken, Austin pledge new diplomatic, military support for Ukraine on secretive wartime visit to Kyiv

