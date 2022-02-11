Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani
Music power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting ready for their performance at the big Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday – and lucky for Stefani, Shelton decided to step in and help with the promos.Feb. 11, 2022
Blake Shelton narrates Super Bowl Music Fest promo for Gwen Stefani
