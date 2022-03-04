Black Health nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

A group called Black Health is working to educate people about the risks of colorectal cancer and urging people to get screened at any early age. Their focus on colorectal cancer came after the death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43, and also after a study came through that there was an increase of cases in the Black community. TODAY’s Craig Melvin reports and spreads awareness on colorectal cancer.March 4, 2022