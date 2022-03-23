Black box from plane that crashed in China has been recovered

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Search teams have found one of two black boxes on board the Boeing plane that crashed in China, according to state media. Reporting for TODAY inside a flight simulator, NBC’s Tom Costello shows what might have been going on inside the cockpit before the fatal impact.
March 23, 2022
