Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

Marking Good Friday ahead of Easter Sunday, TODAY’s Craig Melvin travels to Dallas, Texas, to sit down with Bishop T.D. Jakes for a conversation centered on faith during challenging times. “The very symbol of Christianity centers around the cross and the pain and the resurrection, and that there's hope beyond the darkest moments in our lives. And so, for me, this is a reminder to endure suffering and wait on better days to come,” he says.April 15, 2022