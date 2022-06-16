IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

TODAY

Bishop Briggs shares how she became her most authentic self

04:48

British American singer and songwriter Bishop Briggs opens up about becoming her most authentic self in this episode of “Women Who Rock: Music & Mentorship.” Reflecting on her career and mentors, Briggs also shares the loss and grief behind her latest singles. Sponsored by Citi.June 16, 2022

