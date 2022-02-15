IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land

    00:33

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47

  • Man hides in plane’s landing gear for nearly 3-hour flight

    00:22

  • Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s

    00:32

  • Suspected carjacker leads police on wild two-hour chase

    00:28

  • Watch: Angry customer throws soup in the face of Texas restaurant manager

    01:20

  • Pastor tackles man with gun during Sunday service

    00:29

  • Skydivers narrowly miss being hit by plane: TODAY’s headlines

    01:19

  • 2 firefighters hurt in smoke explosion caught on camera

    00:23

  • Paddleboarder gets a gentle push from a curious whale

    01:35

  • New volcanic island emerges off the coast of Japan

    00:30

  • Chinese dad reunites with kidnapped son after 24-year search

    00:22

  • Carnival ride breaks with passengers on board in scary viral video

    02:22

  • There’s the beef: Cows stampede near downtown LA

    00:30

  • Waitress abducted and assaulted after chasing people who ran out on bill

    00:28

  • Sinkhole in India completely swallows a car

    00:57

  • Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city

    00:36

  • Video shows boat with 4 women hanging over dam

    00:36

  • Woman says state trooper deliberately caused her SUV to flip

    00:38

TODAY

Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

00:28

New graphic video shows a group of yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly plunge to the ground in Mexico earlier this month. Many died while others flew away. The reason remains unclear, but some experts say they may have been trying to escape a predatory bird swooping from above.Feb. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico

    00:28
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land

    00:33

  • Police officer delivers DoorDash order after delivery driver arrested

    00:47

  • Man hides in plane’s landing gear for nearly 3-hour flight

    00:22

  • Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s

    00:32

  • Suspected carjacker leads police on wild two-hour chase

    00:28

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All