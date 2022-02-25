Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination

President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, fulfilling a campaign promise to elect a Black woman to the country’s highest court. In her confirmation process to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Jackson earned the votes of three Republican senators, a show of bipartisanship Biden hopes will happen again during her Supreme Court nomination process. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 25, 2022