Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
03:49
Share this -
copied
President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, fulfilling a campaign promise to elect a Black woman to the country’s highest court. In her confirmation process to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Jackson earned the votes of three Republican senators, a show of bipartisanship Biden hopes will happen again during her Supreme Court nomination process. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 25, 2022
NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022
00:44
Now Playing
Bipartisanship takes center stage of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination
03:49
UP NEXT
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Feb. 25, 2022
01:29
How an ice rink is bringing a community together
04:35
Trayvon Martin’s mother speaks out on 10th anniversary of his death
03:00
Ukrainians flee to Poland, families face long journey to cross border