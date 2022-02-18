Meet Beijing’s biggest celebrity: Bing Dwen Dwen joins TODAY!

TODAY’s Craig Melvin has been interviewing Olympic athletes all week, but he saved his biggest interview for last. Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the 2022 Winter Games, joins TODAY live for an exclusive interview. Even though there’s a language barrier, with Bing speaking “mascot,” Craig still learns more about the standout star.Feb. 18, 2022
