Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

The breakout star of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has been none other than the happy, fluffy panda Bing Dwen Dwen. The popularity behind the mascot has caused a supply crisis, with people camping overnight in hopes of purchasing a toy replica and scalpers charging five times the store price. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022
