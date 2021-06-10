Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish on their friendship and teaming up for new comedy

In this extended interview, Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish share with TODAY's Hoda Kotb the story behind their first meeting. After seeing her on "SNL," Crystal said he was "blown away" by Haddish and knew right away she was the right person for his new movie, "Here Today." Crystal also talks about his 51-year marriage and why he thinks "When Harry Met Sally" continues to resonate, while Haddish discusses winning a Grammy and her relationship with rapper and actor Common.